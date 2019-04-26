Vikram Singh Chauhan on Mardaani 2: Dream come true to work with Rani Mukerji

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is all set to star in Mardaani 2. A sequel to the 2014 film, the crime thriller will have Rani Mukerji reprising her role of the tough senior inspector Shivani Roy.

Mardaani 2 has been written and directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vikram shared, “I had auditioned for Mardaani 2 in October last year. After a round of auditions, I was finalised only in February. After a fantastic schedule, we will begin shooting again next month.”

Though the Ek Deewana Tha actor refused to talk about the character he will be essaying, he shared, “Working in a Yash Raj film is a dream for any actor. It was so overwhelming to even step into the office. Shooting in the studios was completely surreal, to say the least. And while that took time to sink in, I had Rani ma’am as my co-star. I have most of my scenes with her and it was like a dream come true for me to work with her.”

Further talking about his experience working with Rani, Vikram shared, “Of course it was an amazing time. Also, somewhere you tend to assume that these big stars have an air about themselves. But it’s just not true for her. Rani ma’am is so grounded. You won’t believe she was the one who would strike a conversation with everyone. She was so keen to know all of us. Being a senior, she was always on her feet to guide us to do better.”

The actor has been part of successful TV shows like Qubool Hai, Million Dollar Girl, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Ek Deewana Tha. He is currently seen playing the parallel lead in ALTBalaji’s Baarish.

When asked if he plans to stay focused on films or will be back on TV soon, Vikram shared, “For me, content is the priority. As long as I am offered finite shows, I will be happy doing television. I am in talks with a production house for a 100-episode series, and if things work out, we should start shooting in June.”