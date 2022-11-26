scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale’s health showing slow but steady improvement: Hospital authorities

Vikram Gokhale, who is currently hospitalised, showed signs of recovery, according to hospital authorities.

vikram gokhaleVikram Gokhale is currently hospitalised in Pune. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement, the authorities of a city-based hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Friday.

Gokhale, 77, has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications. “Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours,” said Shirish Yadkikar, spokespseron of the hospital.

His high blood pressure and heart beats are stable, he added. Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015) and Mission Mangal (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film Godavari.

On Thursday morning, his family members and doctors at the hospital had said that he was in a critical condition and not responding to treatment.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 02:26:50 pm
