Vikram Gokhale showing ‘slow but steady improvement’, may be taken off ventilator in 48 hours: hospital

Days after news about veteran actor Vikram Gokhale‘s deteriorating health made the rounds, here is some good news. The administration of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where he is admitted, issued a press statement sharing that the actor is indeed showing improvement and is likely to be off ventilator in 48 hours.

The statement reads, “Noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and showing slow but steady improvement. his B.P. and heart and stable. -Hospital Administration.”

On Thursday, Vikram’s wife Vrishali had said that her husband is suffering from multiple organ failure, and that he is critical and not responding to treatment as expected. In a handwritten statement, she shared, “Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multi organ failure.”

The hospital had confirmed that the actor is critical but had rubbished the news of him being “completely comatose and unresponsive.” The statement read: “A meeting between family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and treating doctors took place at 10.00 am and this is the official press statement from the hospital. Noted Actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on ventilatory support. He is very much alive and is being treated in critical care unit. All efforts are being made for his recovery. News about he is being deeply comatose and unresponsive are completely false. We will update his health status as an when required.”