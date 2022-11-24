Vikram Gokhale’s daughter reacts to death news, shares update: ‘He is still critical and on life support, has not passed yet’

Actor Vikram Gokhale is in critical condition and on life support, his daughter told indianexpress.com on Thursday morning, hours after news of his death was spread online. She said, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him.”

On Wednesday evening, the actor’s family had told indianexpress.com, “He was doing ok a few days ago, won’t say that he was fine as he has multiple health issues. He has been at the hospital for the last few days and was recovering too, but from yesterday he’s critical. We are waiting for the doctors to tell us the way forward, hopefully tomorrow they’ll tell us more, tell us what needs to be done. But he is critical, and that’s all I can say.”

Responding to rumours of his death, the actor’s wife Vrushali Gokhle told The Times of India last night that he is still alive and in a coma. “He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding.”

Thye family shared that Vikram Gokhale has been in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure,” added the actor’s wife.

The news of this veteran actor’s passing away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and Javed Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.