scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

When Vikram Gokhale revealed how Amitabh Bachchan’s letter helped him get a house in Mumbai: ‘I still have it framed’

Vikram Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan shared a warm friendship. Vikram once recalled how Amitabh helped him find a house in Mumbai.

amitabh bachchan, vikram gokhaleAmitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale shared a warm friendship. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Pune due to multi-organ failure. A veteran of Marathi theatre, Gokhale was a popular figure in Hindi and Marathi films. But before gaining popularity, Vikram went through a few difficult days in Mumbai but it was actor Amitabh Bachchan who helped him through that phase.

In an earlier interview, Vikram had revealed that Big B had once helped him in securing a roof over his head. He shared with The Times of India that at one point in his life, he was going through a “huge financial crunch and was looking for shelter in Mumbai.” When Big B got to know about the same, he wrote a letter to the then-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi.

“I got a house from the government only because of his recommendation. I still have that letter with me which I have framed it,” he said. He added, “I am so proud that he knows me and I know him. We are friends from the last 55 years. I just love his attitude and nature.”

Read More |Film industry mourns Vikram Gokhale’s death LIVE UPDATES: ‘You truly were one of a kind’

Vikram worked with Amitabh in films like Agneepath and Khuda Gawah. They were also seen together in the Marathi film AB Aani CD.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document

Vikram, passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where he was being treated since November 5. His remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth. His daughter said, “This is to confirm that Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, support and prayers through this difficult time.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 04:29:22 pm
Next Story

 IGNOU launches master of arts in sustainability science programme in online mode

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhediya screening
Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar watch Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close