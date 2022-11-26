Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune LIVE UPDATES

Veteran theatre and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday after multi-organ failure. The celebrated actor passed away in Pune at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The actor had been hospitalised since November 5.

As per a statement by the hospital, his health started deteriorating on Saturday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. His remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth.

After reports started emerging on Wednesday night that Vikram Gokhale had passed away, a source close to the family told indianexpress.com, “Vikram Gokhale is extremely critical. He is fighting many health complications, he is not responding to treatment. Doctors treating him are trying their best, and until the doctors give any further instructions to the family, they’ll not be in the state to make any statement. Please don’t believe any rumours, please keep praying.”