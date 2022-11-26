scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune LIVE UPDATES

Vikram Gokhale passes away Live Updates: Veteran film and theatre actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune at the age of 77.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2022 3:05:18 pm
vikram gokhale deadVikram Gokhale passes away Live Updates: The veteran actor passed away in Pune. (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran theatre and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday after multi-organ failure. The celebrated actor passed away in Pune at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The actor had been hospitalised since November 5.

As per a statement by the hospital, his health started deteriorating on Saturday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. His remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth.

After reports started emerging on Wednesday night that Vikram Gokhale had passed away, a source close to the family told indianexpress.com, “Vikram Gokhale is extremely critical. He is fighting many health complications, he is not responding to treatment. Doctors treating him are trying their best, and until the doctors give any further instructions to the family, they’ll not be in the state to make any statement. Please don’t believe any rumours, please keep praying.”

Celebrities are expressing their condolences over the demise of actor Vikram Gokhale.

15:05 (IST)26 Nov 2022
'Vikram Gokhle passed away this afternoon'

"This is to confirm that Mr Vikram Gokhle passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, support and prayers through this difficult time," his daughter Neha said.

15:01 (IST)26 Nov 2022
Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

Vikram Gokhale passed away at 77 in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The actor was hospitalised since November 5.

Gokhale started his acting career on the Marathi stage and went on to work in various popular Hindi and Marathi films. He is fondly remembered for playing the patriarch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He also appeared in films like Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Aiyaary among many others. His popular Marathi films include Natsamrat, Lapandav, Kalat Nakalat, Vazir, Bala Gau Kashi Angar, Anumati, Mukta, Me Shivaji Park and AB Aani CD, among others. He made his directorial debut with the 2010 Marathi film Aaghaat.

Vikram Gokhale was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011. He was awarded with the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2013 for his work in the Marathi film Anumati.

