Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari gets bail in Rs 30 crore cheating case, the filmmaker to stay in Udaipur jail

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's wife Shwetambari Bhatt in a cheating case that involves allegations of Rs 30 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 02:16 PM IST
Vikram Bhatt's wife gets bail in Rs 30 cr fraud caseVikram Bhatt's wife Shwetambari gets bail. (Photo: Instagram/Vikram Bhatt)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with a cheating case involving allegations of Rs 30 crore. A  bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered her release from Udaipur jail, directing that she be granted bail upon furnishing the required bonds, according to PTI. The court also issued notice to the complainant Ajay Murdia and the Rajasthan government for February 19 in the matter

Vikram Bhatt will continue to be lodged in Udaipur jail.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar’s never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3

Allegations against Vikram Bhatt and his wife

The case pertains to allegations that funds meant for film production were misused. The complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of the Indira Group of Companies, which includes Indira IVF and Indira Entertainment LLP – has accused Bhatt and others of misappropriating approximately Rs 30 crore.

It is alleged that the funds were taken in the name of a film project and diverted, with fake bills allegedly created to facilitate withdrawals.

Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested in Mumbai in December 2025 and brought to Udaipur, where they have been in judicial custody since December 7. Udaipur-based Dinesh Kataria and Bhatt’s manager Mehboob Ansari were also arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with the case.

On January 31, the Rajasthan High Court’s Jodhpur Bench rejected their bail plea, observing that granting bail at that stage would “not be appropriate,” prompting the couple to move the Supreme Court.

Story continues below this ad

Separately, in January, a businessman also filed a complaint alleging that Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda cheated him of Rs 13.5 crore. That case was registered at Mumbai’s Versova police station and is reportedly being probed by the Economic Offences Wing.

The Supreme Court will now take up the matter again on February 19.

Vikram Bhatt’s film’s crew also alleges non payment of dues

Amid the cheating allegations, many members associated with Vikram Bhatt’s film 1920: Horrors of the Heart have claimed that their dues remain unpaid.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, casting director Parag accused Bhatt of not paying 100% of his fees. He said he had avoided speaking publicly about the issue for nearly three years out of concern for his livelihood and future work.

Story continues below this ad

“I have email confirmations acknowledging my dues. Despite that, no payment was made. I’ve written this money off as bad debt. Speaking out is not about recovering it, it’s about awareness,” the casting director said.

Parag further claimed that multiple actors had reached out to him, saying they too were yet to receive their full payments and were still awaiting either partial or complete settlement.

Vishwas Kulkarni, father of actor Ketaki Kulkarni, also alleged that the makers paid only Rs 1.5 lakh out of the Rs 2.6 lakh promised to his daughter, who worked on the film for 26 days under a contract that assured her Rs 10,000 per day.

A crew member told The Hollywood Reporter India that several members of the direction and production teams, including vendors, had not been paid. While some eventually managed to recover their dues through industry contacts, others said their payments remain pending.

Story continues below this ad

Another crew member shared, “I worked on the project for a few months but was not paid for the last month. We were told the payment would be cleared after the OTT release, but later informed that there was no cash flow. I needed the money during Deepavali, but nothing came my way.”

He added, “There is no hope now.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Tu Yaa Main review: Shanaya Kapoor faces danger in Gen Z coded disaster movie
Tu Yaa Main movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement