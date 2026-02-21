Vikram Bhatt walks out of jail on bail in Rs 30 crore fraud case, says he has faith in the justice system: ‘I lived where Lord Krishna was born’

After getting bail, Vikram Bhatt addressed the media gathered outside the prison and said he has full confidence in the law of the land.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 21, 2026 04:24 PM IST
Vikram BhattVikram Bhatt was granted bail on Friday. (Photo: Vikram Bhatt/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vikram Bhatt has found himself at the center of mounting controversies in recent months. While several members of his film crews have alleged that substantial payments for their work remain unsettled, the filmmaker has also been embroiled in a high-profile fraud case involving Rs 30 crore. In December, Vikram and his wife were arrested in connection with the matter. On Friday, however, the couple secured bail from the Supreme Court. As he stepped out of the prison in Udaipur, Vikram addressed the media, expressing unwavering confidence in the justice system.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

Reflecting on his time behind bars, Vikram said even Lord Krishna was born in a prison. “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don’t want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country’s legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone’s interest.”

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

To the unversed, case against Vikram and his wife, Shwetambari, stems from a complaint filed in November 2025 by Dr Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF in Udaipur. According to the FIR, the couple allegedly committed fraud in connection with a film project. The complaint states that after an agreement was signed for the production of four films and a substantial sum was paid to Vikram’s company, the promised projects were not delivered. The legal battle unfolds even as professional grievances continue to surface. Recently, Parag Chadha, casting director of Vikram’s 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, accused the filmmaker of failing to clear his full remuneration. After Chadha made his claims public, several actors and crew members associated with the project also came forward with similar allegations.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Chadha stated that he had not received 100 percent of his agreed fee. He admitted that he had refrained from speaking out for nearly three years, fearing professional repercussions. Despite written acknowledgements from the makers confirming the outstanding payment, he said the dues were never settled. “I have email confirmations acknowledging my dues. Despite that, no payment was made. I’ve written this money off as bad debt. Speaking out is not about recovering it, it’s about awareness.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Rajpal Yadav
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
KH x RK Reunion video
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
PAK vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement