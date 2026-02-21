Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vikram Bhatt walks out of jail on bail in Rs 30 crore fraud case, says he has faith in the justice system: ‘I lived where Lord Krishna was born’
After getting bail, Vikram Bhatt addressed the media gathered outside the prison and said he has full confidence in the law of the land.
Vikram Bhatt has found himself at the center of mounting controversies in recent months. While several members of his film crews have alleged that substantial payments for their work remain unsettled, the filmmaker has also been embroiled in a high-profile fraud case involving Rs 30 crore. In December, Vikram and his wife were arrested in connection with the matter. On Friday, however, the couple secured bail from the Supreme Court. As he stepped out of the prison in Udaipur, Vikram addressed the media, expressing unwavering confidence in the justice system.
“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”
Reflecting on his time behind bars, Vikram said even Lord Krishna was born in a prison. “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don’t want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country’s legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone’s interest.”
To the unversed, case against Vikram and his wife, Shwetambari, stems from a complaint filed in November 2025 by Dr Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF in Udaipur. According to the FIR, the couple allegedly committed fraud in connection with a film project. The complaint states that after an agreement was signed for the production of four films and a substantial sum was paid to Vikram’s company, the promised projects were not delivered. The legal battle unfolds even as professional grievances continue to surface. Recently, Parag Chadha, casting director of Vikram’s 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, accused the filmmaker of failing to clear his full remuneration. After Chadha made his claims public, several actors and crew members associated with the project also came forward with similar allegations.
In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Chadha stated that he had not received 100 percent of his agreed fee. He admitted that he had refrained from speaking out for nearly three years, fearing professional repercussions. Despite written acknowledgements from the makers confirming the outstanding payment, he said the dues were never settled. “I have email confirmations acknowledging my dues. Despite that, no payment was made. I’ve written this money off as bad debt. Speaking out is not about recovering it, it’s about awareness.”
