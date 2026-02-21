Vikram Bhatt walks out of jail on bail in Rs 30 crore fraud case, says he has faith in the justice system: ‘I lived where Lord Krishna was born’

Vikram Bhatt has found himself at the center of mounting controversies in recent months. While several members of his film crews have alleged that substantial payments for their work remain unsettled, the filmmaker has also been embroiled in a high-profile fraud case involving Rs 30 crore. In December, Vikram and his wife were arrested in connection with the matter. On Friday, however, the couple secured bail from the Supreme Court. As he stepped out of the prison in Udaipur, Vikram addressed the media, expressing unwavering confidence in the justice system.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”