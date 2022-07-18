Vikram Bhatt: ‘Sushmita Sen is the last person who checks out bank balances…’

Ever since the news of Bollywood star Sushmita Sen dating businessman Lalit Modi spread on the internet, a section of people have been taking potshots at Sushmita regarding her choice in romantic partners. Some have even gone ahead and tagged the actor as a “gold digger”.

While Sushmita has clarified her stance on the subject via Instagram and said that she is someone who “digs deeper than gold”, her former partner Vikram Bhatt has now spoken up in her defense.

Citing his own experience with the actor, the filmmaker told India Today, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special.”

Vikram Bhatt further said that Sushmita Sen could have reigned over Bollywood in her time, but she did not choose to do so as she has her own values and principles, which she was not willing to sacrifice to get to the top.

“Someone sent me a forward with the names of her 11 boyfriends and my name was there. Something about Sushmita’s cricket team of 11. I mean if you are in your 40s and not married, chances are you will have these many relationships. And these are people who have many more on the side. She never sucked up to anyone and she never became the actor’s girlfriend,” the filmmaker concluded.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya Season 2.