Vikram Bhatt says Shwetambari Soni ‘stole his heart away’, uncle Mahesh Bhatt confirms their secret wedding

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt declared his love for Shwetambari Soni on Instagram on Wednesday. Sharing a candid click with her, Vikram wished Shwetambari on her birthday with a poem.

“You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday my love. @shwetaambari.soni,” wrote Vikram Bhatt in the caption.

Also read | The Conjuring writers join Vikram Bhatt’s next as screenplay consultants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)

This comes after Vikram’s uncle and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt confirmed that the two had tied the knot in September last year, during the lockdown. Mahesh Bhatt told ETimes, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’. To which, I said, ‘Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won’t stay hidden for long’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

Also read | Vikram Bhatt: Bipasha made a career by not working with the big guys

Vikram and Shwetambari are yet to release an official statement about their marriage. As per the bio on Shwetambari Soni’s Instagram handle, she is a “visualiser, art aficionado, mother to two dapper boys, avid reader, spirituality seeker and F1 fanatic.”

Shwetambari has also shared several photos with husband Vikram Bhatt. The caption of one such picture reads, “I just want to say I love you. In the midst of so much sadness, grief and strife I feel greatful for you in my life. Thank you @vikrampbhatt for being wonderful and perfect. #love #husband #Family.”

On the work from, Vikram directed Bisaat and Hacked recently, while also writing Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover starrer Dangerous.