‘I almost died there’: Vikram Bhatt recalls health crisis during 70-day Udaipur jail stay

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about the 70 days he spent in Udaipur jail following his arrest in connection with a dispute over a proposed biopic on the life of Indira Murdia, the late wife of Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia. Bhatt recalled the friendships he forged behind bars, the health crisis he battled and how the experience helped him reconnect with what he called “the India that watches our films.”

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the filmmaker recalled sharing a barrack with dozens of inmates and finding unexpected friendships during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

‘I saw a different India inside jail’

Bhatt said he was housed with around 60 to 80 inmates and was struck by the warmth and care he received from them.

“I was staying in a barrack with 60 to 80 people. But I saw a different India there. I discovered what friendship really means. They wouldn’t let me do anything. They would bring me my food and take care of my clothes. They used to call me Bhishma Pitamah. They would say, ‘Pitamah, just sit here and tell us a horror story.’ Every night, around 60 to 65 people would gather and ask me to narrate stories.”

The filmmaker said the kindness extended beyond fellow inmates to prison staff as well.

“Even when my health was bad, the constables and jail authorities were very supportive. People whom you might not expect to be kind were actually the kindest. I made some friends there for life because they protected me with their lives. Two people would sleep on either side of me. No one could have harmed me. And I had done nothing for them. What they saw in me and why they cared so much for me, only God knows.”

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‘It helped me reconnect with the India that watches our films’

According to Bhatt, the experience gave him a rare opportunity to interact closely with people from backgrounds he would otherwise never encounter.

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“When you’re inside with these people, who else are you going to talk to? If you don’t become friends with them, then with whom will you? For me, it was an opportunity to reconnect with an India I had lost touch with. This is the India that watches our films. I got to meet that India again. It was like a refresher course for me—understanding how they think, what they believe in, and even how they react to ghost stories. These are the people who go to the theatres and watch our movies.”

‘I almost died there’

Bhatt also spoke about the severe health issues he faced during his incarceration. The filmmaker revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune condition called axial spondyloarthritis that causes pain in his joints and muscles. The harsh winter conditions inside the jail, combined with inadequate sleeping arrangements, worsened his health.

“I almost died there in jail. I suffer from an autoimmune condition. I have pain in my joints and muscles, and there you have to sleep on a mat on the floor. It was December and January, and it was extremely cold.”

He further revealed that he developed jaundice during his stay and repeatedly requested medical treatment.

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“I also got jaundice and kept telling the authorities to take me to a hospital. At night, I would get such high fever from the cold that the people in my barrack would give me their blankets. Even then, I would keep shivering. I told the authorities to take me to a hospital. They would say, ‘Tomorrow’ or ‘The day after.’ My cellmates would also tell them that I was very ill. But they said they didn’t have enough guards and that security arrangements were required.”

Believing he would not receive timely treatment, Bhatt decided to rely on a strict diet and prayer.

“Then I felt they were never going to take me. So I started doing what I had done earlier when I had jaundice. I stopped eating oily food completely and survived on gram, water and fruits. Slowly, I began to recover. I prayed a lot and got in touch with my God because of this experience.”

Which Bollywood stars reached out?

Bhatt also revealed that several members of the film industry contacted him after his release.

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“Mithun da called me up, some people did call me. Sanjay Dutt called me even though I have never worked with him. I thanked him for it.”

When asked whether Akshay Kumar had reached out despite having worked with him on two films, Bhatt replied, “Why would he call me? He is not my friend.”

Speaking about Ajay Devgn, he added, “He called because he is my childhood friend. Every relationship is different. How can you impose such expectations on everyone? It is not logical to expect that.”

Why Vikram Bhatt was in jail

Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested in December 2025 in connection with a dispute over a proposed biopic on the life of Indira Murdia, the late wife of Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia. According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai in April 2024 to discuss the project, which was intended to chronicle his wife’s life and his work in the field of infertility treatment. The complaint stated that the two sides had also discussed a separate historical war film, but differences allegedly emerged over financial matters, eventually leading to legal proceedings. The couple was granted bail in February this year.

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Vikram Bhatt on the case against him

Addressing the allegations, the filmmaker maintained that the charges against him lack substance and said he was confident the truth would eventually prevail.

“All I can say is that it is nonsense. They have not been able to prove anything in the chargesheet. It is the most bizarre chargesheet. But the matter is now before the court. Whatever I say today, people will think I am only trying to defend myself. So I would rather let the court defend me. I have faith that the truth will come out.”

Vikram Bhatt’s next release

On the work front, Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, also known as Haunted 2. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, the horror thriller is scheduled to release on June 12.