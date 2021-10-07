Vikram Bhatt on his marriage with Shwetambari Soni: ‘What I have with her is not a crazy love affair’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and art curator Shwetambari Soni tied the knot in September 2020. However, the pair managed to keep the relationship under wraps until Wednesday, when Bhatt posted a warm birthday wish for his partner on social media.

Opening up about the wedding, the director told Mid-day, “It was a private ceremony at my home, with her three sisters and my family in attendance. Even my friends couldn’t come. We had initially thought of having a [grand] wedding, but the pandemic [played spoilsport].”

The two first met in 2016 and were supposed to work on a project together. While that did not happen, their love story blossomed.

“What I love about Shweta is that she is intelligent, and more frank than me. She doesn’t belong to the world of films, so I love coming home to someone who has been in a completely different world. I bounce my ideas off her as Shweta is astute with stories. She is honest with her feedback, especially if the story is crap,” Vikram said.

Vikram Bhatt, who has always been open about his private life, said that this time he had to take a different route because of the children that were involved.

“There’s my daughter Krishna. Shweta has children. So I could not speak about it till they were okay with it. Now, they are. At 52, what I have with Shweta is not a crazy love affair, but a content, happy relationship,” Vikram concluded.