Vikram Bhatt joins forces with Mahesh Bhatt for horror film Cold

Vikram Bhatt on the set of horror film Cold. (Photo: PR Handout)

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Monday announced his next horror film, Cold, featuring actors Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja. The movie is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta.

Cold reunites Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, almost two decades after the latter wrote the hit horror film, Raaz.

Vikram Bhatt, known for directing horror films like Raaz and 1920, said his aim with Cold is to reinvent the genre.

“The world has gone ,through a harrowing time in the past one year and there is a need for a collective catharsis and Cold is going to provide the viewers with that. I am going to reinvent the horror genre with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt twenty years after Raaz. I promise the scariest ride in our cinema till date,” he said in a statement.

The first shooting schedule of the film has commenced in Mumbai.

Cold is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar via their banner Loneranger.