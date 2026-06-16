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Cash crunch, prison, lawsuit: The story of Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past
In a social media post, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt opened up about the challenges he faced while making his latest film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Vikram Bhatt’s latest horror film Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past has been performing surprisingly well at the box office. The filmmaker, who is basking in the success of his much-delayed movie, recently revealed the challenges that the team faced while making the film.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram shared a picture on which the text read “From hunted to haunted.” He wrote in the caption, “Two and a half years ago, Haunted: Echoes of the Past began as just another film. Born of the success of 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and like every new film, it was built on hope, excitement, and the belief that the road ahead would be easier. Ten days into the shoot, money ran out. Most films would have died here. Not this one. We borrowed money on interest, negotiated with vendors, and somehow kept the cameras rolling. Every day felt like a balancing act – keeping the film alive and keeping the wolves from the door. Just when things seemed to stabilize, production challenges arrived. Then post-production challenges. Then VFX challenges. Every problem that could have appeared seemed determined to find its way to us.”
However, Vikram Bhatt said the film’s toughest challenge came not on set, but in his personal life. “And then life delivered its hardest blow. My wife and I were arrested on allegations that I maintain were false. I spent 75 days in prison while Haunted sat unfinished. The film waited while interest accumulated on borrowed money. At one point, sitting in prison, I made a phone call and suggested that the film be released without me. The answer that came back from Mr. Anand Pandit has stayed with me ever since. ‘No Vikram Bhatt, no film release.’ When I returned to Mumbai, I discovered that the post-production had stalled. Together with people who refused to abandon the project, we worked eighteen and twenty-hour days, doing whatever was necessary to bring the film to completion,” he shared.
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Just as the makers thought the worst was behind them, a legal hurdle threatened to derail the release. “Just when the finish line appeared a legal challenge threatened to stop the release of the film. Two days before release, nobody knew whether Haunted would actually make it into theatres. Distributors were nervous. Exhibitors were nervous. Years of effort seemed to hang in the balance. Then the film was cleared. Even then, due to the uncertainty surrounding the court order, the showcasing remained limited. The release entered theatres wounded. By every conventional yardstick, it should have struggled. Instead, something extraordinary happened. The audience arrived. In the end, all I wanted was for the world to meet Haunted. And when it finally did, That was enough. That was everything,” he concluded.
Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office
Vikram Bhatt’s horror drama Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past has outperformed recent theatrical releases, including Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governer, and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in the opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haunted 3D has earned Rs 12.22 crore in five days.
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