Cash crunch, prison, lawsuit: The story of Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Vikram Bhatt’s latest horror film Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past has been performing surprisingly well at the box office. The filmmaker, who is basking in the success of his much-delayed movie, recently revealed the challenges that the team faced while making the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram shared a picture on which the text read “From hunted to haunted.” He wrote in the caption, “Two and a half years ago, Haunted: Echoes of the Past began as just another film. Born of the success of 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and like every new film, it was built on hope, excitement, and the belief that the road ahead would be easier. Ten days into the shoot, money ran out. Most films would have died here. Not this one. We borrowed money on interest, negotiated with vendors, and somehow kept the cameras rolling. Every day felt like a balancing act – keeping the film alive and keeping the wolves from the door. Just when things seemed to stabilize, production challenges arrived. Then post-production challenges. Then VFX challenges. Every problem that could have appeared seemed determined to find its way to us.”