Vikram Bhatt faces fresh allegations as he remains in jail, casting director alleges he hasn’t paid 1920 cast, crew

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt are still behind bars in a Rs 30 crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case. In fact, the Rajasthan High Court recently refused to grant them bail again to continue the investigation. Now, the casting director of his 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Parag Chadha, has put fresh allegations against him. In his latest social media post, he claimed that Vikram has still not cleared the dues of the cast and crew of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the well-known casting director, who has helped with the casting in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Band Baaja Baaraat and Rabba Main Kya Karoon, shared a carousel with a strong note against Vikram Bhatt, along with their chat screenshots. He explicitly named Vikram Bhatt, director Krishna Bhatt, and the production house of Avika Gor’s horror drama in his post.