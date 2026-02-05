Vikram Bhatt faces fresh allegations as he remains in jail, casting director alleges he hasn’t paid 1920 cast, crew

A new allegation has been put against filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. His 2023 film 1920's casting director Parag Chadha claimed that he still hasn't cleared the dues of the cast and crew of the film.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Vikram Bhatt faces allegations of not clearing dues of 1920 cast and crewVikram Bhatt faces allegations of not clearing dues of 1920 cast and crew
Make us preferred source on Google

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt are still behind bars in a Rs 30 crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case. In fact, the Rajasthan High Court recently refused to grant them bail again to continue the investigation. Now, the casting director of his 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Parag Chadha, has put fresh allegations against him. In his latest social media post, he claimed that Vikram has still not cleared the dues of the cast and crew of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the well-known casting director, who has helped with the casting in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Band Baaja Baaraat and Rabba Main Kya Karoon, shared a carousel with a strong note against Vikram Bhatt, along with their chat screenshots. He explicitly named Vikram Bhatt, director Krishna Bhatt, and the production house of Avika Gor’s horror drama in his post.

ALSO READ | ‘Mahesh Bhatt is my god, thought only death could separate us’: Mukesh Bhatt on split with elder brother, calls Vikram Bhatt ‘chichora’

Chadha alleged that he had been asking for the payments for years now and has never received any response from the team. “The film was released in June 2023, and we were assured that our casting fees would be paid after the release. We remained patient, trusting fully in stature of the filmmakers we were working with,” a part of his post read.

After the film earned over Rs 20 crore, marked as a box office success, the casting director, along with the actors, were assured about their dues being cleared soon. “In February 2026, our entire payment still remains unsettled, the only response over the last few years has been “we don’t have funds”. Multiple cast and crew from the film remain UNPAID,” the note added. He also attached a few chat screenshots of him asking for his payment from Vikram Bhatt’s team.

Vikram Bhatt in custody

In December 2025, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested by the Rajasthan Police from Mumbai and brought to Udaipur. They have been in judicial custody since then. They were put behind bars after a complaint filed against them by Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur. In the case, Murdia accused Bhatt, his wife, and others of cheating him of Rs 30 crore, which were taken under the pretext of film production.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
'Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice': Neha Dhupia reveals the secret behind her industry friendships
Neha Dhupia reveals how Karan Johar offered her a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Mirzapur The Movie release date announced; final showdown in a desert
Mirzapur The Movie is slated to release in cinemas on September 4.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement