Vikram Bhatt drops beautiful pics from daughter Krishna Bhatt’s engagement, dedicates an emotional song

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt dedicated an emotional post for daughter Krishna Bhatt as she got engaged to Vedant Sarda. Vikram took to his Instagram handle and posted multiple pictures with his daughter and future son-in-law. He also wrote a long caption and said, “And then I gave her away.”

In the first picture, Vikram is seen hugging and kissing Krishna on her forehead while Vedant looks at the father-daughter duo. The next couple of pictures featured Vedant and Krishna’s beautiful and candid snaps.

Vikram wrote in the caption, “Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away – in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don’t remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn’t it yesterday when they were small?”

He continued and shared the lyrics of the song Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof. “Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laden with happiness and tears.”

Krishna reacted to the post and dropped multiple red heart emoticons. Actors Rahul Dev, Esha Gupta and others congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Krishna also shared the pictures on her social media handle and wrote, “A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer.” Krishna is Vikram and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt’s daughter.

On the work front, Krishna is an actor, director and producer. She has acted in movies like Jiti Le Jindagi and Hacked.