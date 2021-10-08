Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna says she found about his wedding much later: ‘He broke it quite suddenly’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni in September 2020 but it wasn’t until recently that he shared it with the world. Turns out, it wasn’t just the rest of the world that was caught by surprise but even his own daughter Krishna Bhatt also found about her father’s wedding in a sudden way.

In a chat with India Today, Krishna revealed, “I found out about my dad’s wedding much later.” She also shared that Vikram “broke it to me quite suddenly as is his usual way. But, it is what it is.” She added, “He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up.”

Krishna’s mother and Vikram divorced 25 years ago and Krishna shared that it took her a while to understand that. “I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy.”

Talking about Shwetambari, Krishna said that she hasn’t interacted with her much as they don’t live together and during the lockdown, she anyway couldn’t spend much time with her father. “The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged,” she said.”

Earlier, Vikram had shared with Mid-day that he had a small ceremony in September 2020. Talking about his wife, Vikram appreciated that she comes from a world that is far away from films. “What I love about Shweta is that she is intelligent, and more frank than me. She doesn’t belong to the world of films, so I love coming home to someone who has been in a completely different world. I bounce my ideas off her as Shweta is astute with stories. She is honest with her feedback, especially if the story is crap,” he said.

Vikram Bhatt is known for directing films like Raaz, Footpath, 1920, among others.