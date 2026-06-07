Vikram Bhatt was ‘broke’ while dating Sushmita Sen: ‘Didn’t even have money to buy a CD’

Vikram Bhatt may have carved out a niche for directing memorable horror films over the years, but early in his career, he was also known for his dating life. Having separated from his wife Aditi at the time, Vikram began dating Sushmita Sen while working together on her debut film, Mahesh Bhatt’s 1996 psychological thriller Dastak, where he was assisting Mahesh.

While the two split soon after, Vikram has always fondly recalled the time he spent with Sushmita. He has only good things to say about her, just like her recent boyfriend, Lalit Modi. The businessman rubbished rumours of Sushmita being a gold-digger by dating him, by claiming that it was she who often took care of him whenever they went out on dates. Vikram also had a similar experience back in the day.

“I was a struggling director. Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the. I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn’t even have the money to buy a CD. I’ve lived life like a fakira,” Vikram Bhatt told Siddharth Kannan in a new interview. The filmmaker directed the 1998 action film Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, around the same time he was dating Sushmita.

“Whoever came into my life, has done something good. When I look back, I have love and admiration for everybody in my life. They’ve always given me something. What was there to take away anyway? Some gave me love, some gave me their time, some gave me a life lesson. But they did give me something or the other,” he added.

Vikram Bhatt dated Ameesha Patel from 2002 till 2007. Vikram Bhatt dated Ameesha Patel from 2002 till 2007.

Vikram Bhatt dated another actor, Ameesha Patel, from 2002 till 2007 after directing her in the 2002 romantic film Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, where she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan just two years after they made their debut together in Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 blockbuster romantic drama Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

“My films have survived, relationships haven’t. I must have done something right in my films. For example, in the barrack, nobody knew what you did back then. Half of them weren’t even born then. But everyone remembers my films. So, I know what wins. Your hard work will win,” said Vikram.

The filmmaker, along with his wife and art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni, were arrested last December after a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust, alleging that funds of around Rs 30 crore taken in the name of a film project were misappropriated. The complaint alleged that the Bhatts prepared fake bills under various names and got money transferred from the complainant.

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Since the complainant Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre, is a resident of Udaipur, Vikram and his wife were taken to a jail in Udaipur. On January 31, the Rajasthan High Court rejected their bail applications, claiming it would not be “appropriate” at the time. But the next month, the Supreme Court overturned that order and granted bail to Vikram and Shwetambari.

Disclaimer: This article includes a figurative quote regarding financial hardship used purely for dramatic effect to describe past career struggles. It does not reflect a literal crisis or medical emergency. Additionally, references to legal developments and bail orders are based on court records and are intended strictly for general informational and entertainment purposes.