Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal congratulates newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: ‘The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married but…’

Vishal Batra attended the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with his wife and daughter. He shared how he felt as he saw reel-life Captain Vikram Batra being married to reel-life Dimple Cheema.

vishal batra sid kiara receptionVishal Batra attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception. (Photo: Vishal Batra/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception had a special guest in Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra. He was accompanied by his wife Dr Apara Sharma and daughter Aadya. Siddharth essayed the role of Vikram Batra and Kiara played his fiance Dimple Cheema in the Prime Video film Shershaah. In a recent chat, Vishal shared how he went through a spectrum of emotions when he saw the reel-life Vikram Batra getting married.

Dimple and Vikram were to get married but couldn’t as Vikram sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Dimple never married after Vikram’s martyrdom.

Talking to ETimes, Vishal shared how he could never see his brother getting married but was happy to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception. “The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married, but the reel Vikram and Dimple have, and that is a lovely feeling. Our blessings are with them. They are a lovely couple,” he said.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani strike fun poses in unseen wedding photos: ‘Surreal wedding with surreal people’

Vishal was actively involved in the making of Shershaah. He even became friends with Sidharth but they never spoke about the actor’s relationship with Kiara. However, the film’s co-producer Shabbir Boxwala told Vishal about Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship. Vishal believes that Sidharth and Kiara came closer because of Shershaah. “I think they got closer because of the movie, and I am very happy they got married,” he said.

Also read |Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal shares unseen pictures from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, see photos

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding on February 7 was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. After getting married in an intimate but royal ceremony, the couple hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The Mumbai reception saw the who’s who of Bollywood celebrating the couple’s nuptials. Photos from their wedding have been circulating on social media.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
