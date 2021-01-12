Vikas Kohli shares photo of Virushka’s baby girl

Vikas Kohli has shared the first photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl on social media. Sharing a picture of the infant’s feet, Virat’s brother Vikas wrote, “Happiness overboard …. angel in the house.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11. Virat took to social media to share the news. He tweeted, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

This is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first child.

Anushka Sharma had previously stated that she will resume shoot after delivering her child. “I will be back to shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that balances my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” IndiaToday.in had quoted her as saying.