It will be heartbreaking to not see Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara in theaters: Vikas Guppta

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Bollywood film, Dil Bechara, announced its digital release on Thursday. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. While many got emotional about watching Sushant’s last film, some fans got disheartened and requested the production house Fox Star Studios to release the movie in theaters.

Echoing a similar sentiment, former Bigg Boss contestant and TV producer Vikas Guppta urged the makers to let the world have a chance to “see Sushant playing another life on screen.”

Sharing the poster of Dil Bechara, Vikas wrote on Instagram, “Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinema halls whenever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

Vikas Guppta said he would be forever grateful to the makers of Dil Bechara if they let the world witness Sushant Singh Rajput’s craft on the big screen. He added, “#ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see Sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something every one of us will be grateful.”

Guppta got emotional as he remembered Sushant and wrote, “Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. Bhai You have left a void in a lot of hearts.”

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is an adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. It also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

