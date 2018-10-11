Vikas Bahl sends notices to Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikas Bahl

Queen director Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films, has now sent legal notices to filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Bahl has accused them of maligning his image by giving statements on social media. He has demanded an “unconditional apology and to withdraw messages from social media”.

Bahl’s lawyers have accused Kashyap of bribing another employee at Phantom Films to level similar allegations against Bahl. “This makes us wonder whether the alleged incident of sexual assault also has any authenticity, given that the alleged victim was, in fact, working as your own employee,” Bahl’s lawyer said in the notice.

In the notices received by Motwane and Kashyap, they have been accused of reacting without knowing the truth. “You are neither a witness nor the alleged victim, but instead an opportunist seeking to derive benefit based on unsubstantiated information. The alleged incident has not been established in any court of law… you have exploited the media to propagate your own personal vendetta.”

