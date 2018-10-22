Vikas Bahl responds to IFTDA’s show cause notice

Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a former Phantom Films employee anonymously.

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl on Monday responded to the show cause notice issued by Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). IFTDA had issued a show cause notice in the wake of allegation of sexual harassment by a former Phantom Films employee.

Bahl denies all the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him. He said, “These alleged charges are not only false, erroneous, malicious, motivated but have no factual basis. Further, you may also note that till date neither has any criminal complaint been filed against me in respect of the alleged harassment charges nor have I been called upon by any investigation agency for investigation with respect to the same.”

He also accused his partners at Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane of publishing “defamatory tweets/articles/statements against me with an intent to settle personal scores, exact vendetta, and due to professional jealousy and with the sole intent to defame me, malign my image and destroy my career.”

Bahl also requested IFTDA “not to rely upon any statements made by them. Please note that I have filed Suit (L) No. 1407 of 2018 against Mr Anurag Kashyap, Mr Vikramaditya Motwane and others before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and the same is pending hearing.”

