Vijaya Mehta dies at 91: Anupam Kher’s Pestonjee director ‘made him a student again’

Vijaya Mehta, actor, filmmaker, and Marathi theatre legend, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. A founding member of Rangayan, Mumbai-based theatre group alongside Marathi legends like Vijay Tendulkar, Shriram Lagoo, and Arvind Deshpande, she became a pioneer of experimental Marathi theatre in the 1960s, working with then-budding actors like Nana Patekar.

Having been trained in theatre from seasoned coaches like Ebrahim Alkazi in Delhi, Vijaya directed several noted Marathi plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha. She also adapted several of her plays into films and television shows, including Smriti Chitre (1982), Shakuntalam (1986), Haveli Bulund Thi (1987), Hamidabai Ki Kothi (1988), and the TV show Lifeline (1991).

She was also a National Award-winning actor, having won the Best Supporting Actor honour for her role of Damayanti Rane in Govind Nihalani’s 1984 Hindi film Party. She made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s 1981 crime drama Kalyug, produced by Shashi Kapoor. Decades after retiring from film acting, she was last seen in Amol Palekar’s 2006 Marathi and English film Quest, the last instalment in his trilogy on sexuality, also including Daayra (1996) and Aahat (2001), which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in English.

Naserruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in Vijaya Mehta’s Pestonjee. Naserruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in Vijaya Mehta’s Pestonjee.

Vijaya Mehta most notably directed two Hindi films, both starring Anupam Kher. The first was the 1985 period drama, Rao Saheb, based on her play Barrister, in which Kher played the titular role. Vijaya also acted in the film, winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress yet again. Her second collaboration with Kher was Pestonjee (1988), also a National Award-winner. The slice-of-life film explored the lives of the Parsis in Mumbai, and also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Kirron Kher.

Anupam Kher pays tribute

Hours after Vijaya’s death, Kher took to his X handle and shared a video to pay tribute to his former collaborator. “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being (tear-eyed emojis),” wrote the actor.

“I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again,” Kher added.

“She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity. Thank you, Vijaya Bai, for your generosity, your affection, your guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing… it is about understanding life. You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched,” he concluded.

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Anupam’s Pestonjee co-star Shabana Azmi also took to her Instagram handle to write a condolence message. “When you talk of artists that don’t just perform — they redefine an art form. #Vijaya Mehta is the first name that comes to mind. A visionary who transformed Indian theatre with curiosity and fearless creativity, she inspired generations of actors, directors, and theatre lovers. Her work wasn’t merely about the stage; it was about truth, humanity, and the limitless power of storytelling,” wrote the actor.

“Today, we celebrate an artist whom I was fortunate enough to have worked with knowing that her legacy will continue to illuminate every rehearsal room, every stage, and every artist who dares to dream. Thank you, Bai for showing us that theatre is not just entertainment—it’s a way of seeing the world and whose influence will echo forever,” she added.

Bharati Achrekar, actor who’s also worked with Vijaya in theatre, took to her Instagram handle, and shared several throwback pictures with the legend. “To my mentor, friend, and much more, Vijaya Mehta. I don’t have specific name for our relationship. Bai, I will forever cherish the values and lessons you instilled in me. You taught me that silence can be as loud as dialogue, that listening to your co-star is the secret to a great scene, and that the stage demands absolute honesty,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for your harsh but necessary inputs, your endless patience, and for pushing me to become a better version of myself, both as an artist and a human being. To me you were a God send angel. It’s a huge loss for me. I worked with you in 1978/ 79 but we were connected all the while…. God doesn’t make these kind of generous, talented, caring souls anymore!! (folded hands emoji),” added Bharati.

VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! 💔

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being.🥹🥹

I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao… pic.twitter.com/lnyOZajOLZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2026

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Vijaya Mehta didn’t want to chase stardom

Throughout her life, Vijaya was surrounded by stars, whether it was her aunt Nalini Jaywant or her cousins, Tanuja and Nutan. “I was too used to glamour at home. Instinctively, I knew cinema was not for me. Learning about the interconnectedness of all the arts in theatre from Alkazi was a revelation. Adi Marzban said: ‘Don’t talk, jump in’, and made me a theatre director. I was barely 21 when I directed Tendulkar’s ‘ Shrimant. It made us both,” she recalled in a 2011 interview with The Hindu.

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However, she soon made her film acting debut as well, the shift in inclination caused by the onset of parallel cinema and the arrival of new voices like Benegal and Nihalani. “Satyajit Ray arrived on the scene. Then I saw Shyam Benegal’s Ankur (1974) and Govind Nihalani’s Aakrosh (1980). I realised that filmmaking can be as satisfying as my theatre,” she added. Vijaya went on to marry Harin Khote, son of veteran actor Durga Khote. She then married Farrokh Mehta after Harin’s death.