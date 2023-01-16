scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Vijay Varma walks behind rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah as she poses for photos, here’s what happened next

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are said to be in a relationship.

actor vijay and tamannaahVijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are said to be dating each other. (Photo: Varinder/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Vijay Varma walks behind rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah as she poses for photos, here’s what happened next
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia are said to be dating each other. After fans claimed that they spotted the two actors getting intimate during a New Years party in Goa, the two were even seen walking out together at the Mumbai airport a couple of days later.

In their latest video together, the rumoured couple were seen striking poses for the camera post an awards show in Mumbai. Tamannaah looked stunning in an all-blue attire, while Vijay looked his casual best in a pair of dark pants and dark sweatshirt. At first, Tamannaah was seen posing solo for the media as Vijay photobombed her. Later, both of them posed together and were also seen engaged in a discussion. Vijay was also seen gesturing Tamannaah to sit beside him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Fans were quick to share their opinions about the two, as one of them wrote, “They are so cute together.” Yet another wrote, “That is a fire couple.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Also Read |Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma return to Mumbai after spending New Years in Goa. Watch video

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix feature Darlings. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia played the female lead in Netflix movie Plan A Plan B, alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 11:06 IST
Next Story

Fan invades field, touches Virat Kohli’s feet and Suryakumar Yadav captures the moment

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Mira Rajput: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close