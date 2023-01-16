Vijay Varma walks behind rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah as she poses for photos, here’s what happened next

Actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia are said to be dating each other. After fans claimed that they spotted the two actors getting intimate during a New Years party in Goa, the two were even seen walking out together at the Mumbai airport a couple of days later.

In their latest video together, the rumoured couple were seen striking poses for the camera post an awards show in Mumbai. Tamannaah looked stunning in an all-blue attire, while Vijay looked his casual best in a pair of dark pants and dark sweatshirt. At first, Tamannaah was seen posing solo for the media as Vijay photobombed her. Later, both of them posed together and were also seen engaged in a discussion. Vijay was also seen gesturing Tamannaah to sit beside him.

Fans were quick to share their opinions about the two, as one of them wrote, “They are so cute together.” Yet another wrote, “That is a fire couple.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix feature Darlings. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia played the female lead in Netflix movie Plan A Plan B, alongside Riteish Deshmukh.