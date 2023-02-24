Vijay Varma thanks ‘tamatar’ Tamannaah Bhatia as she wishes him on Dahaad’s premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Actor Vijay Varma’s upcoming web series Dahaad had its world premiere at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival under the Berlinale Series programme. He attended the premiere with his co-actor Sonakshi Sinha and directors Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and producer Zoya Akhtar. Since Dahaad was the first Indian web series to premiere at Berlinale, many actors congratulated the show’s team on the big feat. Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia also congratulated the team.

Sharing a picture of the Dahaad team, Tamannaah wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to team #Dahad.” She received a response from Vijay. He thanked her by revealing her nickname. “Thanks Tamatar,” the Gully Boy actor wrote and added a tomato and flower emoji.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s social media banter comes amid their dating rumours which started after they were spotted partying together on New Year’s eve. Later, there were rumours of them going on a lunch date as they were photographed at the same place in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Earlier in the day, Vijay also shared his pictures from the Berlin International Film Festival. He captioned them, “We ROARED at the @berlinale! #Dahaad was screened here to such thunderous response. We are all beaming with excitement and joy.”

Dahaad, an eight-part crime drama, is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Its official plotline reads, “When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.”