Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Vijay Varma shares a Valentine’s Day special post; fans speculate he’s confirming dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia

Fans are convinced that the other person in Vijay Varma's Valentine's Day special post is his rumoured girlfriend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma- Tamannaah BhatiaVijay Varma is reportedly dating Tamannaah Bhatia. (Photos: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram)

Love is in the air for Bollywood actor Vijay Varma as he has shared a Valentine’s Day special post on Instagram. In the picture, Varma is giving a peek at what looks like him and his rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Darlings actor took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of two pairs of feet facing each other and included a bouncing red heart sticker in the centre. See the picture here:

Vijay Varma- Tamannaah Bhatia Screenshot of Vijay Varma’s Instagram story.

While Vijay Varma didn’t tag Tamannaah Bhatia, fans are convinced that the other person with Varma is none other than the Baahubali actor. Eagle eyed fans took to Reddit and shared how the jacket and shoes on the other person with Varma belong to Bhatia as they shared pictures of the actor donning it at the airport.

Neither Vijay Varma nor Tamannaah Bhatia have either confirmed or denied their dating rumours till now. Their dating rumours gained steam after a video of them kissing each other at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral on the internet. While the couple is tightlipped about their romance, a source close to them had told Pinkvilla that the two actors are indeed seeing each other and are in a “happy space”. The duo reportedly met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, where they are paired opposite each other in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment.

The source had revealed, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to be released around Valentine’s Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed.”

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:01 IST
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:01 IST
