Vijay Varma recreates Poo’s iconic dialogue with Kareena Kapoor in BTS from The Devotion of Suspect X remake

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma are set to share the screen space in their upcoming project. On Monday, Vijay treated fans to a BTS video from the sets of The Devotion of Suspect X’s Hindi adaptation in which he recreated Kareena’s iconic Poo dialogue from Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. However, Vijay gave a twist to the dialogue. Instead of Kareena channelling the Poo vibes, the video shows Vijay telling to the camera — “Kaun hai ye jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha.” As the camera shifts from Vijay to Kareena, who is seen standing besides him, we see the actor making a funny face, which leaves the crew in splits.

Vijay titled the video, “You’re not ready for this.” Sharing the video, he wrote, “The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo,” and mentioned that it is a BTS video from their Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The video received love from Kareena and Vijay’s fans. ”

The Devotion of Suspect X’s adaptation marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

Revealing that her first digital project “has all the right ingredients”, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Talking about the film, Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is “probably the best love story I’ve ever read.” He said to get a chance to adapt it into a film is “an honor.”

The adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino will also star Jaideep Ahlawat.