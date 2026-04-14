Vijay Varma on excessive social media hate after breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia, says ‘too many lies’ out there: ‘Sab kuch ulta hai’

Once Bollywood’s most favourite power couple, actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s breakup took the entertainment industry and its followers by shock, as many had been hopeful that they would stick together for a long time. However, without much noise or mudslinging, they parted ways early last year and have since been graceful enough not to drag the reasons for their split into the public eye.

Although they have been civil to each other, it seems others haven’t been the same towards them. Vijay himself recently opened up about facing unnecessary hate on social media. Revealing that he decided to take a step back upon realising that the discussions about him centred on anything and everything but his work, the actor stated that this also helped him reconnect with his family and friends, whom he hadn’t been making time for over the past few years.

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“When we were growing up, saying something bad about someone on a public platform was frowned upon and not appreciated. Those who badmouthed were considered to be wrong. Abhi sab kuch ulta ho gaya hai. Jo gaali de raha hai, usko koi kuch nahi bol raha hai (Now everything is upside down. No one is saying anything to the person who is abusing). The one who’s being subjected to these abuses will, in fact, have more people badmouthing rather than supporting them,” he said during a conversation with News18.

Pointing out that he’s unable to catch up with the rapidly evolving world around him, Vijay noted, “There has been an entire shift in the culture. The way people communicate and write comments is a little too excessive, direct and personal. Sometimes, there’s too much fabrication and too many lies [written about you].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Upon realising that this wasn’t what he had entered Tinseltown for, the actor shared that he subsequently went back and focused on what worked for him. “That also gave me a chance to reconnect with my family. I recently moved into a bigger house. I make sure that my family visits me more often,” he noted, adding that he has also started spending more time with his friends.

About Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

After two years of dating each other, Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly parted ways in March 2025. In a later interview, she shared her plans for the kind of partner she wants to become. “I am trying to work on becoming a great life partner. So that’s the quest at the moment. I want to be that life partner that someone feels like they have done some good karma in their past life. That’s why I have come into their life. Whoever the lucky person is, I am working for it. The package shall arrive soon,” she shared during a conversation with NDTV.

While Vijay Varma was most recently seen in the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, where he shared the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, Tamannaah’s most recent screen appearance was in the comedy drama series Do You Wanna Partner.

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Disclaimer: This content reflects the speaker’s personal experiences and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. As social media discussions can often involve unverified claims or personal opinions, readers are encouraged to rely on official statements regarding the personal lives of public figures.