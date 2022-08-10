scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Vijay Varma reveals his mother called him in panic after watching Darlings: ‘She was worried no one would marry me’

Vijay Varma reveals his mother's reaction to his latest film Darlings, where he plays an abusive husband to Alia Bhatt.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 2:19:47 pm
Vijay Verma- DarlingsVijay Verma in Darlings. (Photo: Vijay Verma/ Instagram)

Vijay Varma’s performance in Darlings as Alia Bhatt’s abusive husband Hamza has received much praise and acclaim, as well as hatred for the character too. In the Netflix film, Alia Bhatt’s character Badru finally retaliates against the violence meted out to her by her husband and takes extreme steps to exact revenge.

Vijay Varma opened up about the praise as well as the concern he has been receiving, primarily from his mother. He said in a statement, “I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills, but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now. I get where she was coming from,  but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction.”

Also Read |Was shocked and shaken by Darlings script: Vijay Varma

The actor said that he had to calm her down and assure her that such a situation would not arise. “Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn’t,” he said.

Vijay Varma’s breakout role was in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Since then, the actor went from strength to strength with films and web series such as Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, She and Mirzapur. In an interview to Indian Express, he opened up about the time when he really didn’t have the luxury of choosing films. “I’ve had a bit of a journey. I was in a position where I didn’t have enough to choose from so I had to take whatever I could at desperate times. Soon enough, I figured that even beggars can be choosers. So early on, in terms of auditions and all, I used to refuse to audition for parts that I didn’t like.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay Varma has a slew of films ahead including Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:19:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Vijay Varma shares a tight hug with ‘Darlings’ Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah, selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement