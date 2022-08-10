Vijay Varma reveals his mother called him in panic after watching Darlings: ‘She was worried no one would marry me’

August 10, 2022 2:19:47 pm
Vijay Varma’s performance in Darlings as Alia Bhatt’s abusive husband Hamza has received much praise and acclaim, as well as hatred for the character too. In the Netflix film, Alia Bhatt’s character Badru finally retaliates against the violence meted out to her by her husband and takes extreme steps to exact revenge.
Vijay Varma opened up about the praise as well as the concern he has been receiving, primarily from his mother. He said in a statement, “I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills, but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now. I get where she was coming from, but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction.”
The actor said that he had to calm her down and assure her that such a situation would not arise. “Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn’t,” he said.
Vijay Varma’s breakout role was in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Since then, the actor went from strength to strength with films and web series such as Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, She and Mirzapur. In an interview to Indian Express, he opened up about the time when he really didn’t have the luxury of choosing films. “I’ve had a bit of a journey. I was in a position where I didn’t have enough to choose from so I had to take whatever I could at desperate times. Soon enough, I figured that even beggars can be choosers. So early on, in terms of auditions and all, I used to refuse to audition for parts that I didn’t like.”
Subscriber Only Stories
With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay Varma has a slew of films ahead including Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.
