Vijay Varma’s cheeky response to Tamannaah Bhatia dating rumours makes internet LOL. See here

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attracted dating rumours recently, after they were spotted together partying on New Year’s eve. On Tuesday, it was reported that the two actors had gone on a lunch date as they were spotted arriving at the same destination in Mumbai’s Bandra. Many paparazzi accounts also posted their pictures on their social media platforms.

However, after these reports started making the rounds, Vijay took to Twitter to reveal who his actual “lunch date” was. The actor shared a mirror selfie with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly Tamannaah and Vijay are set to share screen space in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, in a segment helmed by Ghosh.

Vijay’s cheecky response to rumours about him going on a lunch date with Tamannaah had netizens in splits. Some of his followers also tried shipping for the couple as one Twitter used wrote, “jhoot mat bol bhai (don’t lie, brother!).”

Haha! — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) January 17, 2023

The rumour one was the better option 😃 — Avneet Gulati (@avi_gul) January 17, 2023

Jhoot mat bol bhai — Aashish🧟 (@isthissheesh) January 18, 2023

Earlier this week, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted attending an awards show in the city. In the videos that surfaced on Instagram, Tamannaah was seen posing with her trophy, whereas Vijay passed behind her. They also posed for the shutterbugs covering the event, one after another.

Speculations about the blooming romance between Tamannaah and Vijay gained steam after a video purportedly featuring the couple went viral from their new year celebrations together. After ringing in the new year together, the two were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport around the same time. However, the two did not pose for pictures together and also went home in separate vehicles.

About their budding romance, a source told Pinkvilla that the two actors are indeed seeing each other and are in a “happy space”. The duo reportedly met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which will stream on Netflix this year.