scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Vijay Varma’s cheeky response to Tamannaah Bhatia dating rumours makes internet LOL. See here

Vijay Varma had a cheeky response to rumours that he's dating Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah-Bhatia-Vijay-Varma-1200Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating. (Photos: Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma/ Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attracted dating rumours recently, after they were spotted together partying on New Year’s eve. On Tuesday, it was reported that the two actors had gone on a lunch date as they were spotted arriving at the same destination in Mumbai’s Bandra. Many paparazzi accounts also posted their pictures on their social media platforms.

However, after these reports started making the rounds, Vijay took to Twitter to reveal who his actual “lunch date” was. The actor shared a mirror selfie with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly Tamannaah and Vijay are set to share screen space in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, in a segment helmed by Ghosh.

Vijay’s cheecky response to rumours about him going on a lunch date with Tamannaah had netizens in splits. Some of his followers also tried shipping for the couple as one Twitter used wrote, “jhoot mat bol bhai (don’t lie, brother!).”

 

Earlier this week, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted attending an awards show in the city. In the videos that surfaced on Instagram, Tamannaah was seen posing with her trophy, whereas Vijay passed behind her. They also posed for the shutterbugs covering the event, one after another.

Speculations about the blooming romance between Tamannaah and Vijay gained steam after a video purportedly featuring the couple went viral from their new year celebrations together. After ringing in the new year together, the two were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport around the same time. However, the two did not pose for pictures together and also went home in separate vehicles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

About their budding romance, a source told Pinkvilla that the two actors are indeed seeing each other and are in a “happy space”. The duo reportedly met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which will stream on Netflix this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:29 IST
Next Story

Can sugar-sweetened drinks lead to hair loss in men?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close