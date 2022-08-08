‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings

Updated: August 8, 2022 5:13:05 pm
Actor Vijay Varma, who is being widely appreciated for his performance in Darlings, took to Twitter and corrected a report claiming that he got success only after the film Darlings. Earlier today, a media house took to Twitter and wrote, “#VijayVarma reveals that the success of #AliaBhatt’s #Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won’t leave him hungry.”
#VijayVarma reveals that the success of #AliaBhatt‘s #Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won’t leave him hungry. pic.twitter.com/km6Pt2PCqQ
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 8, 2022
The Gully Boy actor was quick enough to spot the error in the tweet and replied, “Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai.” (I had said this for Gullyboy. After that I have earned a lot of money)
The interview which the actor was referring to was with Prabhat Kakkar, where he revealed about his parents reaction to his success. He had said, “They do not have much regard for that. My mom is very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won’t die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating food properly.”
Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram and penned a note for Darlings. He posted a picture along with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof.”
View this post on Instagram
Varma worked in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s short film titled Shor before he got his breakout role in the movie Pink. The actor went on to act in films like Gully Boy, Super 30 and Ghost stories.
Subscriber Only Stories
Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah who play the mother-daughter duo in the film. Varma plays the role of an abusive husband, Hamza.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings
Equity mutual funds’ inflow drops 43% to Rs 8,898 crore in July
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: ‘She is a total nightmare’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s dance on Telugu hit number is too good to miss
Sridevi warned Janhvi Kapoor against joining Bollywood: ‘You get hurt too much’
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced in 1991 Arms Act case, gets bail
Adani Ports Q1 net profit drops 17% to Rs 1,091.56 crore
Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva unlocks his powers in ‘fiery’ devotional number. Watch
Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling: Shefali Shah
IIT-Madras records highest number of placements, Rs 21.48 lakh per annum average salary offer