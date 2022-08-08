‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings

Actor Vijay Varma, who is being widely appreciated for his performance in Darlings, took to Twitter and corrected a report claiming that he got success only after the film Darlings. Earlier today, a media house took to Twitter and wrote, “#VijayVarma reveals that the success of #AliaBhatt’s #Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won’t leave him hungry.”

#VijayVarma reveals that the success of #AliaBhatt‘s #Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won’t leave him hungry. pic.twitter.com/km6Pt2PCqQ — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 8, 2022

The Gully Boy actor was quick enough to spot the error in the tweet and replied, “Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai.” (I had said this for Gullyboy. After that I have earned a lot of money)

The interview which the actor was referring to was with Prabhat Kakkar, where he revealed about his parents reaction to his success. He had said, “They do not have much regard for that. My mom is very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won’t die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating food properly.”

Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram and penned a note for Darlings. He posted a picture along with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Varma worked in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s short film titled Shor before he got his breakout role in the movie Pink. The actor went on to act in films like Gully Boy, Super 30 and Ghost stories.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah who play the mother-daughter duo in the film. Varma plays the role of an abusive husband, Hamza.