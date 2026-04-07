Vijay Varma calls Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh ‘one of the finest’ he’s worked with: ‘When life throws a Hamza at you, make it like Dhurandhar, not like Darlings’

If there’s an overlap in the careers of Ranveer Singh and Vijay Varma, it’s Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy. While Ranveer played the protagonist Murad in the movie, Vijay played his ally Moeen. But there’s another more recent overlap as well — the character name Hamza. Vijay’s character was called that in Jasmeet K Reen’s 2022 Netflix India dark comedy Darlings. He shares the name with Ranveer Singh’s covert identity in Aditya Dhar’s bloclbuster spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar.

“It’s just a coincidence and an interesting piece of movie trivia now,” said Vijay Varma at the trailer launch of his upcoming show, Nagraj Manjule’s crime thriller Matka King. “With Hamza, Ranveer has hit it out of the park. So, I’d just say when life throws a Hamza at you, make it like a Dhurandhar Hamza and not like a Darlings Hamza,” added Vijay, as the audience broke out in collective laughter.