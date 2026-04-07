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Vijay Varma calls Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh ‘one of the finest’ he’s worked with: ‘When life throws a Hamza at you, make it like Dhurandhar, not like Darlings’
Vijay Varma acknowledged the coincidence that his character in Darlings and Ranveer Singh's in the Dhurandhar franchise is called Hamza. But the actor pointed out, at the trailer launch of his upcoming show Matka King, how the two are like chalk and cheese.
If there’s an overlap in the careers of Ranveer Singh and Vijay Varma, it’s Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy. While Ranveer played the protagonist Murad in the movie, Vijay played his ally Moeen. But there’s another more recent overlap as well — the character name Hamza. Vijay’s character was called that in Jasmeet K Reen’s 2022 Netflix India dark comedy Darlings. He shares the name with Ranveer Singh’s covert identity in Aditya Dhar’s bloclbuster spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar.
“It’s just a coincidence and an interesting piece of movie trivia now,” said Vijay Varma at the trailer launch of his upcoming show, Nagraj Manjule’s crime thriller Matka King. “With Hamza, Ranveer has hit it out of the park. So, I’d just say when life throws a Hamza at you, make it like a Dhurandhar Hamza and not like a Darlings Hamza,” added Vijay, as the audience broke out in collective laughter.
While Vijay’s Hamza in Darlings was a perpetrator of domestic abuse in Darlings, Ranveer’s Hamza is an Indian spy infiltrating the terror network in Pakistan to avenge the acts of terrorism conducted on Indian soil. Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar from last year, has crossed the unprecedented Rs 1000 crore milestone at the domestic box office, becoming the highest grossing Indian film domestically within just 20 days since release last month.
Vijay Varma further hailed Ranveer Singh as “one of the finest co-actors I’ve worked with”. He recalled how doing Gully Boy with him proved to be a turning point in his career. “Gully Boy was a significant moment in my life. I remember I was down in the dumps when that film happened to me. It saved me and gave me a career. So, I’m very thankful for the film,” said Vijay.
While Vijay Varma got his breakthrough with Gully Boy, he made his acting debut seven years before that with Bedabrata Pain’s 2012 period war drama Chittagong in a supporting role. After getting some recognition with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 hit courtroom drama Pink, in which he played a sexual assaulter, Vijay’s 2017 film, Amit Nair’s neo-noir action thriller Monsoon Shootout, got immense critical acclaim.
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But it was only after Gully Boy that Vijay did memorable films like Darlings, Lust Stories 2 (2023), and Jaane Jaan (2023) on Netflix, and shows like She (2020), IC184: The Kandhar Hijack (2024), and the upcoming Family Business on Netflix, and Mirzapur and Dahaad (2023) on Amazon Prime Video. His next show on Prime Video, Matka King, will drop on April 17. In the period show co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vijay plays a gambling king from Mumbai of the 1960s. The series also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Jamie Lever, among others.