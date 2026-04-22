Vijay Varma calls Kartik Aaryan ‘King of PR’; netizens say, ‘I see no lies’

Actor Vijay Varma has been garnering praise for his recent performance in Matka King. While the actor has been on a promotional spree for the same, in one of his interviews, Vijay called actor Kartik Aaryan the ‘King of PR’; his response soon went viral, stirring up a discussion on social media. While some lauded Vijay for being candid, another others slammed him for overlooking ‘other powerful names’ who fit this bracket better.

Internet reacts to Vijay Varma’s remark for Kartik Aaryan

During an interview with We Are Yuva, Vijay was quizzed with rapid-fire questions. When he was asked who he considered the ‘King of PR’ in the industry, Vijay casually named Kartik Aaryan. Soon, the clip went viral on Reddit, where many had divided views over Vijay’s remarks. One of the users wrote, “Honestly, he is spot on with all the answers.” Another one also pointed out, “I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here! He at least knows how to act & not create his entire image like Kartik on PR.”