Vijay Varma calls Kartik Aaryan ‘King of PR’; netizens say, ‘I see no lies’

Actor Vijay Varma has been garnering praise for his recent performance in Matka King. While the actor has been on a promotional spree for the same, in one of his interviews, Vijay called actor Kartik Aaryan the ‘King of PR’; his response soon went viral, stirring up a discussion on social media. While some lauded Vijay for being candid, another others slammed him for overlooking ‘other powerful names’ who fit this bracket better.
Internet reacts to Vijay Varma’s remark for Kartik Aaryan
During an interview with We Are Yuva, Vijay was quizzed with rapid-fire questions. When he was asked who he considered the ‘King of PR’ in the industry, Vijay casually named Kartik Aaryan. Soon, the clip went viral on Reddit, where many had divided views over Vijay’s remarks. One of the users wrote, “Honestly, he is spot on with all the answers.” Another one also pointed out, “I think being honest is not a crime, completely supporting Vijay Verma here! He at least knows how to act & not create his entire image like Kartik on PR.”
A third user also supported Vijay Varma and wrote, “I see no lies.” Another one said, “I liked all his answers too! Even for the ladies’ segment, he killed it with the answers. Love that he wasn’t trying to appease anyone or be diplomatic for no reason.”
However, some also pointed out that Vijay’s assessment was not correct. Not agreeing to Vijay’s answer, one member of the online forum wrote, “Outsiders me unity nahi hai… kabhi suna koi nepo kid dusre nepo kid k bare ye bolta hai (Outsiders done have unity, ever seen a nepo kid talk like this about another?).” One of the users also wrote, “There are many who have much, much better and horrible PR when compared to Karthik’s. But their name will not be mentioned because they are quite powerful, and this would jeopardise some of Vijay’s opportunities. Karthik is a safe answer.”
‘If the 2008 Vijay knew that doing a film is not enough’
In an earlier interview in SCREEN, Vijay Varma also spoke about his perception of the film industry in the early days. He said, “When you come to this city as an actor, you only see the most successful stories. You see the picture of Shah Rukh Khan on page 1. Everybody is a success story. I thought you do a film, and you get there. That’s your story. Your name comes there. But then came the rude realization. Actually, that innocence was important for that time to go out and get things done. If the 2008 Vijay knew that doing a film is not enough, that the film may not even be released or work, or your role may not be appreciated by the audience, then I wouldn’t have even tried out of fear. It’s only after trying that you realize you haven’t made it. You just hope that you get two more scenes in the next one.”
Vijay Varma and Kartik Aaryan upcoming projects
On the work front, after Matka King, Vijay Varma will be seen in Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in Naagzilla, which is slated to release on 12th February 2027. He also has two untitled projects with Anurag Basu and Kabir Khan in the pipeline.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More