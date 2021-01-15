scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Vijay-starrer Master to get a Hindi remake

Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie's Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 15, 2021 10:38:46 pm
vijay in masterMaster is the first major film from the Tamil industry to release in the pandemic.

Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi.

Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

Produced and distributed by 7 Screens, Master revolves around a professor (Thalapathy) who tries to reform a juvenile school system, where he clashes with a gangster (Sethupathy).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said Master is laced with masterful performances and powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country.

He said the film will also be remembered as turning the box office tide in the pandemic.

Also read: |Master review: A unique Vijay film

Master is the first major film from the Tamil industry to release in the pandemic and have received overwhelming response from the audience.

“We are incredibly proud to have acquired the rights to such a hot property; We look forward to recreating the magic of this film to captivate the Hindi audience,” Rege said in a statement.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios said his company aims to support and deliver content driven cinema.

“We are proud to present the film to the audiences in Hindi language,” Khetani said.

The makers will start casting for the Hindi remake soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, mehr,
11 photos from Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s Maldives vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement