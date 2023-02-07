scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi reacts strongly on being called pan-Indian actor, speaks about his weight loss: ‘No sir, I am an actor’

Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like being addressed as a 'pan-India' star. He doesn't feel comfortable when someone uses the term and wants to be just called an actor.

Vijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi at Farzi Trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has given several career-defining performances in Tamil cinema, is now making his debut in the Hindi language with Raj and DK’s web series Farzi. The show, which will stream on Prime Video on February 10, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. But, Sethupathi doesn’t like being addressed as a ‘pan-India’ star.

In a latest interview, Sethupathi was addressed as a “pan-India star” but he immediately responded, “No sir, I am an actor.” He told Galatta Plus, “I am not comfortable with that pan-India statement. Sometimes that gives pressure also. I am just an actor and no need to put a label under it.” He also expressed his wish of doing a film in every language be it Bengali or Gujarati.

Also read |Vijay Sethupathi on sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Farzi: ‘I only want to work with super talented actors from whom I can learn’

Actor Raashi Khana, who has starred in movies in various languages, also said she doesn’t like the term ‘pan-India’. She opined, “We are all actors first, so why divide? It doesn’t come from us, the actors, wanting to be called ‘pan-India’. It’s probably just the people who are putting it out there.” She added that the term divides the actors even further after being divided into Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood.

“Why are you dividing us? We have already been divided into Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, then there is North, South. There is so much division already and now suddenly on the top of it is ‘pan India’. Why are we categorising everything.”

Vijay Sethupathi also talked about his body transformation. He lost a lot of weight recently and also shared a selfie on Instagram showing off his lost kilos. His fans showered him with a lot of praise after he shared the photo and this love from his fans now pushes the actor to hit the gym every day.

Also read |SS Rajamouli explains why he is inclined towards making pan-India films: ‘A storyteller is a very greedy person…’

Asked what was his motivation behind his weight-loss journey, Sethupathi replied, “My old pictures. I used to have continuous shoots and I felt workouts are very boring. I don’t believe in dieting. I love tasty food and I feel if I don’t eat tasty food, my life won’t be at ease. But, in the past few years, I couldn’t use my body properly while performing. Some roles suit my body but then it was disturbing me so much. So, I thought ok. I don’t have the concept of six-pack abs. I just want to be flexible.”

Farzi has Sethupathi in the role of a trigger-happy cop who is after Shahid Kapoor’s character Sunny.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 12:50 IST
From the Urdu Press: Adani firestorm to hacking of minority Budget to Rahul roadmap post Yatra

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
