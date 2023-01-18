Exclusive| Vijay Sethupathi was ‘nervous’ on first day of Jawan shoot: ‘Shah Rukh Khan didn’t have a scene, but came to make me comfortable’

A face-off on screen, a collaboration off-screen. Actor Vijay Sethupathi says working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan was an unforgettable experience as the superstar was “gentle and sweet”, helping Sethupathi feel at ease during the shoot.

In Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi will clash with Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly will be seen in a dual role. Directed by Atlee, known for his blockbuster Tamil films, Jawan is billed as an action thriller, in which Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist. Ahead of his OTT debut with Prime Video’s much anticipated Farzi, Sethupathi told indianexpress.com that he had a “really good time” working with Shah Rukh in Jawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

“He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day, because he is a very big artiste, but he made me very comfortable. He didn’t have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir,” Sethupathi said.

Scheduled to release on June 2, Jawan will mark the Hindi debut of actor Nayanthara. It also stars actors Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra among others. Deepika Padukone is likely to feature in the film in a cameo.

Also featuring Shahid Kapoor, Farzi is directed by Raj & DK, who had also helmed the hit The Family Man series for the streamer. The series is written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Earlier in a statement, Vijay Sethupathi had said it was an “absolute pleasure” working with Raj and DK, alongside Shahid Kapoor, “who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person.”

“It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release,” he said. The show also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Advertisement

On the show, Shahid Kapoor plays Sunny, a criminal who has started printing counterfeit bills, while Vijay Sethupathi features as Michael, a task force officer who is out to get him. Farzi will stream on February 10.