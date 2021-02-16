Vijay Sethupathi on opting out of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: Lockdown ransacked our plans

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi was set to star in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. However, according to reports, it seems that the actor is no longer a part of the movie.

Vijay said that the part was offered to him by Aamir Khan himself, but he couldn’t adjust the film in his schedule. “He (Aamir Khan) flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason the director Advait Chandan couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerising. I immediately said yes,” The News Minute quoted the actor as saying.

Showing his disappointment of not being able to be part of the big Bollywood project, Sethupati said, “It (the pandemic) ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chadha in my schedule.”

The Master actor also refuted the claims that his inability to lose weight caused him to walk out of the film. The actor shared that he was very comfortable with his body and mind and whatever project he takes up, they go with him.

Vijay Sethupathi also revealed that he was touched by Aamir Khan’s kindness. The 3 Idiots actor had invited Sethupathi to his house, and behaved as the perfect host. Sethupathi added that it would be an honour and a pleasure to work with Khan sometime in the near future.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.