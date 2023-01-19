scorecardresearch
Vijay Sethupathi recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding: ‘Told him I want to be the bad guy for you…’

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on June 2.

srk and vijayVijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in Jawan (Photos: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi opened up about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on their upcoming film Jawan. He also called SRK a ‘gentleman’ and revealed that it came as a shock to him when he learnt that the star had once praised him. Recalling how he bagged Jawan, he said that he went up to SRK at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding and said that he wanted to play the antagonist for him.

Also Read |Exclusive | Vijay Sethupathi was ‘nervous’ on first day of Jawan shoot: ‘Shah Rukh Khan didn’t have a scene, but came to make me comfortable’

Speaking to India Today, Sethupathi said that he first met SRK at the Melbourne Film Festival in Australia. “I had never met SRK before. He praised me and it came as a shock to me. After the festival, we met at the after-party, and he came to me and said that he meant the praise. He told me that he really loved my film Vikram Vedha,” he said. “I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding and I told him ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘We were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened,” Sethupathi recalled.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is billed as an action-thriller which will be released on June 2. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, and features several other actors, including Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Riddhi Dogra. In an interview to Indian Express, Sethupathi said that working with SRK was a ‘comfortable experience’ and that he was a ‘real gentleman’. “He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day, because he is a very big artiste, but he made me very comfortable. He didn’t have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir,” he had said.

Sethupathi will next be seen in the Prime Video series Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor. Farzi is directed by Raj & DK, who had also directed the hit The Family Man series. The series is written by Raj & DK alongside Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. Shah Rukh will be seen in the action-spy film Pathaan next week.

