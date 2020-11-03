scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting female crew member

According to reports, Vijay Raaz had molested the female crew member while shooting for the film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 6:49:25 pm
vijay raazVijay Raaz was arrested on Monday in Maharashtra. (Photo: Instagram/vijayraaz)

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia police on Monday for allegedly molesting a female crew member, ANI reported.

The actor was reportedly arrested from a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra.

A case has been registered against Vijay Raaz, Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia confirmed to ANI.

According to reports, Raaz had molested the female crew member while shooting for the film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh.

 

More details awaited.

