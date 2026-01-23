Like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recounted that he had to mortgage his house to keep the pre-production of Rang De Basanti running and how the Aamir Khan starrer faced censorship struggles, like Vijay's Jana Nayagan today.

google-preferred-btn
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.Rang De Basanti faced its share of censorship troubles and missed its original January release date.

Touted as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s last film before he takes to politics as a full-time career, Jana Nayagan missed its Pongal release date, January 9, after failing to receive necessary certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After getting a prelim okay from the certification body, the film’s makers were told that it had been referred to the revising committee based on a complaint, following which they went to Madras High Court. The court has now reserved its order but has not specified when it will be announced. As a January release seems out of question for Jana Nayagan, the makers have already said they have over Rs 500 crore at stake.

There is a long list of films that have faced trouble when it comes to their release but one seminal January release, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti, can scarcely be conceived in today’s socio-political climate. Mehra, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, revealed that even 20 years ago, bringing the film to life was a struggle. First, securing a green light and later a release date proved difficult, as bureaucrats in the Defence Ministry raised several objections. One pivotal plot point: the assassination of the Defence Minister, intertwined with a storyline exploring large-scale corruption in the government’s acquisition of MiG fighter planes.

Reflecting on the Ministry’s reservations, Mehra recalled: “The bureaucrats at the Defence Ministry told us, ‘Don’t call a MiG a MiG, don’t call a Defence Minister a Defence Minister, you won’t get a Censor Certificate. You have to remove the scene on television where the defence minister says: “the soldiers aren’t in their senses, but high on spirit, while flying the planes.” They said you can’t do all of this. But I said, all of this is derived from real life. I have facts to support everything.”

Just like Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed its original release date and was warned that if it didn’t make all the changes, the film will get delayed. Mehra recalled that he was warned if he insisted on keeping the scenes intact, the release date could be pushed back by six weeks. “They said your film is releasing on 19th January. It will take six weeks for the film to go through the process, to clear it, and you will suffer. So I said, ‘Take six years, don’t take six weeks. We will release it after six years, it’s okay.’ But these are facts. So when we stuck to our guns, it went up to the Defence Minister and sailed through after that. Originally, it was supposed to release on 19th January, but it released on the 26th. So what happens, happens for the good, we got a Republic Day release.”

Rang De Basanti Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recounted the censorship struggles the film faced two decades ago.

Also Read | ‘Abhishek Bachchan dies in Delhi 6’: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says ‘India hasn’t evolved’ to accept film’s original cut

In the same conversation, Mehra recounted the significant financial challenges the film faced even before censorship issues arose: “We were fighting for finances forever. It was just two months before shooting, and my earlier producers, one from America and one from the UK, had to be legally removed from the film because they never performed. They never showed up. They never gave the money. I kept investing my own money. That was, of course, not enough; I’m not a rich guy. Finally, we had to mortgage our office first, and then our house in Pali Hill to keep pre-production running.”

Watch the episode of Cult Comebacks on Delhi-6 here

He also spoke about the constant interference from the original producers: “They kept saying, ‘Take that actor, why are you doing this? Go for a known face for this one.’ I understand collaboration, but I hate interference of any kind because that spoils the film. Not for any egotistical reason or anything. I believe there needs to be singularity in the vision.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship. Experience & Career As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue. Expertise & Focus Areas Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include: Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions. Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts. Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights. Authoritativeness & Trust Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
'Sunjay Kapur part of conspiracy to exclude Karisma Kapoor’s kids, mother Rani from will': Sister Mandhira
Sunjay Kapur with kids and sister Mandhira
Rs 28 cr budget for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Director
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
India vs New Zealand
Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan star as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets, take 2-0 lead in series
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement