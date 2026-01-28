Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says ‘he is just a phone call away’: ‘Will raise it in Parliament…’

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited final film before fully stepping into politics, was expected to dominate the Sankranti box office. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, the film was being positioned as the season’s biggest release. However, instead of celebrating advance bookings and packed theatres, the makers now find themselves locked in a legal battle with the censor board, with the film’s release date hanging in limbo. Amid the ongoing controversy, actor and MP Ravi Kishan has stepped forward, offering to intervene and help resolve the issue. Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, the actor-politician said he is just a phone call away. Apart from Hindi, Ravi has extensively worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri films.

“I am hearing about this from you. Otherwise, I have not received any complaints. But being a parliamentarian, cinema people can approach me directly. They can write to me or call me. If any film is stuck, I can definitely call the censor board,” Ravi Kishan said.

Explaining why certification delays have become increasingly common, the actor pointed out the mounting workload and scrutiny faced by the board.

“What could be the reason for delays is that they have to scan multiple things in a film. They have to ensure the language is appropriate, that no religious sentiments are hurt, and that real-life incidents are not misrepresented. A lot goes into this process. The real question is how many screenings the panel members can realistically conduct in a single day,” he explained.

Reiterating his commitment to the film fraternity, Ravi Kishan added, “Through you, I want to convey this to my family — the film industry. They can come directly to me and contact me. All this is happening while our government is in power, so it is my responsibility to take care of my fraternity. They don’t need to worry.”

The actor further revealed that he plans to raise the issue at the parliamentary level.

“I will personally speak with the Information Ministry. Parliament will be in session soon, and I will make sure to discuss how we can improve the censor board by making it bigger, better equipped, and faster in the certification process so producers can release films on time,” he said.

The censor board has remained under intense scrutiny over the past year, with Jana Nayagan becoming the latest flashpoint. Several other films faced similar roadblocks. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, which was scheduled around the same time, reportedly received its certificate just a day before release, leaving the makers with barely 10 hours to implement over 25 mandated changes. The film eventually struggled at the box office.

In multiple instances last year, films that should have been given an ‘A’ certificate were instead granted a ‘U/A’ rating, raising fresh questions about inconsistencies in the certification process. Despite repeated criticism from filmmakers and industry insiders, the censor board members have largely remained silent on the allegations.