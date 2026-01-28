Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says ‘he is just a phone call away’: ‘Will raise it in Parliament…’
As Vijay's Jana Nayagan is stuck in a legal battle after not getting required CBFC certification, actor-MP Ravi Kishan said he will raise concerns about the censor board in the upcoming parliamentary session and push for reforms.
Written by Jyothi Jha
New Delhi | January 28, 2026 01:47 PM IST
3 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Ravi Kishan on Jana Nayagan controversy. (Photo: Ravi Kishan/Instagram/IMDb)
Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited final film before fully stepping into politics, was expected to dominate the Sankranti box office. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, the film was being positioned as the season’s biggest release. However, instead of celebrating advance bookings and packed theatres, the makers now find themselves locked in a legal battle with the censor board, with the film’s release date hanging in limbo. Amid the ongoing controversy, actor and MP Ravi Kishan has stepped forward, offering to intervene and help resolve the issue. Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, the actor-politician said he is just a phone call away. Apart from Hindi, Ravi has extensively worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri films.
“I am hearing about this from you. Otherwise, I have not received any complaints. But being a parliamentarian, cinema people can approach me directly. They can write to me or call me. If any film is stuck, I can definitely call the censor board,” Ravi Kishan said.
Explaining why certification delays have become increasingly common, the actor pointed out the mounting workload and scrutiny faced by the board.
“What could be the reason for delays is that they have to scan multiple things in a film. They have to ensure the language is appropriate, that no religious sentiments are hurt, and that real-life incidents are not misrepresented. A lot goes into this process. The real question is how many screenings the panel members can realistically conduct in a single day,” he explained.
Reiterating his commitment to the film fraternity, Ravi Kishan added, “Through you, I want to convey this to my family — the film industry. They can come directly to me and contact me. All this is happening while our government is in power, so it is my responsibility to take care of my fraternity. They don’t need to worry.”
The actor further revealed that he plans to raise the issue at the parliamentary level.
Story continues below this ad
“I will personally speak with the Information Ministry. Parliament will be in session soon, and I will make sure to discuss how we can improve the censor board by making it bigger, better equipped, and faster in the certification process so producers can release films on time,” he said.
The censor board has remained under intense scrutiny over the past year, with Jana Nayagan becoming the latest flashpoint. Several other films faced similar roadblocks. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, which was scheduled around the same time, reportedly received its certificate just a day before release, leaving the makers with barely 10 hours to implement over 25 mandated changes. The film eventually struggled at the box office.
In multiple instances last year, films that should have been given an ‘A’ certificate were instead granted a ‘U/A’ rating, raising fresh questions about inconsistencies in the certification process. Despite repeated criticism from filmmakers and industry insiders, the censor board members have largely remained silent on the allegations.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
... Read More