‘Vijay is too sweet and quiet, Rajinikanth’s the bossman’: Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan questions

Actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised his Twitter followers by having a question and answer round or, as he calls it, #AskSRK. During the interactive session, the actor, who is teaming up with Tamil director Atlee in his first pan-India project Jawan, was asked about his thoughts on Tamil star Vijay.

Shah Rukh had met Vijay on Atlee’s birthday in 2022 and the picture had gone viral. Fans of both the stars had started wondering if they will be coming together in a project soon. During the recent #AskSRK session, when a fan asked about Vijay, Shah Rukh responded, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also.”

Another fan demanded that Shah Rukh and Vijay come together in Jawan. The fan tweeted, “#AskSRK Jawan Me Vijay ke sath Vaathi Coming pr Dance Number chahiye.” (AskSRK, We want Vijay in Jawan in a Vaathi Coming dance number.) To this Shah Rukh replied sarcastically, “Aur koi script suggestion?” (Any other script suggestion?).

A fan also asked Shah Rukh about his thought on superstar Rajinikanth. To which, he replied with one word “Bossman”. Shah Rukh was also asked about Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh called the Vikram Vedha actor “Awesome and Awesome”.

Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The actor is coming back to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero and has high expectations riding on him. The film, which stirred up a controversy with its song Besharam Rang, also stars actor Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s trailer is set to release on January 10 and will release in theatres on January 25.