Vijay is like a family member, Ajith has a lot of internal power: Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, has heaped praise on Vijay, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar.

In an interview with BehindwoodsTV, Aamir was quizzed what he would ask if he met Ajith, Vijay, Dhanush, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

For Ajith, Aamir said, “When I see Ajith, I see a lot of internal power in him. That’s the feeling I get. I’ll ask a question about that. I see that there’s a lot of latent power which is waiting to explode. He has that personality.”

Vijay, Aamir Khan said, feels like a “family member”, much like Rajinikanth, who the Bollywood star considers to be gifted with the quality of putting a smile on people’s face merely with his presence.

“Vijay sir is someone who’s a really fantastic actor. Actually with him, I find the quality of someone who’s like my brother. I get that feeling. He feels like a family member of yours. I don’t know how to explain it.

“The same thing I feel with Rajini sir. I’ve always been a big fan. I’ve always admired him. When he comes on screen, I start smiling. He’s got a wonderful quality. He just wins your heart. He is just doing his role. I don’t know what it is about him, but there is something magical about him,” Aamir said.

During the conversation, Aamir Khan recalled how he had met Rajinikanth two years ago in a Mumbai hotel, where a five-minute customary greeting turned into a four-hour long conversation.

“I was supposed to say hello to him for five minutes and leave. Somehow we got chatting and we sat for four hours. He must have cancelled his work. I don’t know what he did because I was definitely canceling my work, getting a chance to sit with him. For four hours, we sat and chatted. He was telling me about his life. I was very curious to know about the early days of his career. He was telling me everything. What question can I ask him? How is he the way he is?”

For Dhanush, Aamir Khan said he is curious to know how the actor remains “so fit and focused all the time”. Aamir had recently hosted a dinner for Dhanush and filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, when they were in Mumbai to promote the film The Gray Man.

When quizzed what would he ask Kamal Haasan, Aamir said that he–along with Rajinikanth–is someone he has admired all his life. The actor said, “I was not an actor when I started watching their work so I have a very special place for them in my heart.”

He added, “And the question that I’ll ask is, is there any character that he cannot do? That he finds difficult to do? Or I would phrase it differently. I would ask him, ‘What is your toughest role?’”