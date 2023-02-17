Vijay Deverakonda’s 100 fans jet off to Manali as part of Deverasanta initiative, watch video

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recieved a video from his fans, who are going to Manali, courtesy the actor’s Deverasanta initiative. The video was made inside the flight as the fans cheered for the actor.

Vijay started the Deverasanta initiative five years ago. Every year on Christmas, he does something special for his fans and chooses them personally. This year Vijay decided to go with an all-expense paid trip tp Manali for 100 of his fans. He posted the video on his social media and wrote, “Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning.And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #Deverasanta2022”

Check out the video –

Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy 🥰#Deverasanta2022 pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

In the first year of the Deverasanta initiative, Vijay had visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank, Hyderabad and selected 50 fans randomly who followed him on social media and they were given special gifts. Another year, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers to respond with the hashtag ‘#DevaraSanta.’ He promised that he would fulfill at least 9-10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Then last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who will be awarded Rs 10,000 each as a Christmas gift.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in the pan-India film Liger, which failed to work. The actor is currently working on his next film titled Jan Gan Man, which is directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh. Vijay also has Kushi lined up where he is co-starring with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time. He also has an untitled project with director Parsuram, who directed him in Geetha Govindam. He also had a film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnauri, tentatively titled VD12.