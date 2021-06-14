Vijay Deverakonda was ‘hesitant’ about featuring in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, but Shah Rukh Khan helped. Here’s how

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Liger. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Liger, recently shot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2021. The photo features a raw and rugged-looking Deverakonda atop a bike.

The duo took to Instagram to share their experience of shooting for the calendar. While Ratnani showered praise on his model, Deverakonda confessed that initially he wasn’t very sure about being a part of the celebrity photographer’s calendar. However, one thing dispelled his doubts, and it was none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

“I was very hesitant initially because I didn’t want my look or my physique to be shown before the film’s release. But then I thought it’s okay, because when I didn’t even know I wanted to be an actor, I saw Shah Rukh Khan sir on the calendar and I love his journey, coming from Delhi and being a nobody and becoming the king of Bollywood. I admire that man. So I thought this (photoshoot) is like a must-do, and today it’s done. So I feel really happy,” Vijay is heard saying in a BTS video shared by Dabboo Ratnani.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has Liger in the pipeline. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Telugu hit Jathi Ratnalu.