Vijay Deverakonda says ‘Waat Laga Denge’ in new Liger song, announces ‘We are Indians’. Watch

July 29, 2022 10:11:57 am
The new song of Liger titled ‘Waat Laga Denge’ dropped on Friday and in the short clip of the song, the film’s lead hero Vijay Deverakonda announces ‘We are Indians’. The short snippet of the song shows people dancing on the streets to Sunil Kashyap’s tunes. The song is touted to be a ‘massy number’.
The video has Vijay’s Liger chasing his opponent in the ring as he plays for the country. He poses proudly with the flag as he makes his way to the arena.
Watch Liger song Waat Laga Denge here:
This is the second song from the film. Earlier, a dance number titled ‘Akdi Pakdi’ was released, which also featured Ananya Panday. The film’s trailer was released last week and Vijay’s fans enjoyed it quite a lot. Liger marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi films. The Dharma Productions film will release in Hindi and Telugu both.
The film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy among others, and releases on August 25.
Vijay shot to fame after his Telugu film Arjun Reddy became a big hit. On his recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Vijay said that while he did not find the character misogynistic, he understood why the film could be triggering for some. He said, “I didn’t find it misogynistic or anti-feministic or something. It seemed like two people who had a very unique relationship. That was their relationship and to them, it was love.”
“Imagine you have been in a relationship which was abusive and then you see this film, it’s painful to watch this happening on screen. These are your worst nightmares as a woman, as a wife, or as a girlfriend and you see it playing out on a screen. You f**king hate it. And I understand that you disagree with it and I respect that you don’t like it,” he added.
