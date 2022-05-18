Vijay Deverakonda teases Kushi title track, fans says Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film is today’s version of Pawan Kalyan’s Khushi

After sharing the first look of his upcoming film Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of the title track. Sharing the video, Vijay thanked fans for the overwhelming response to the first look of the film. “We are touched by the overwhelming Love. We will bring all this love onto the Big screen this Christmas–Newyears. Meanwhile, here is our Title track that you love,” he wrote as the caption of the post.

Kushi marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s first on-screen collaboration.

As soon as Vijay shared the video, his well-wishers flooded the comments section. While a fan found Kushi’s glimpse “filled with lots of love”, many fans mentioned how Vijay and Samantha’s on-screen pairing is very cute. One fan also mentioned how Kushi is the 2022 version of the 2001 film Khushi, which starred Bhumika Chawla and Pawan Kalyan.

While sharing the first look of Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that the film is an “explosion of joy, laughter, happiness and love”. She assured that the Shiva Nirvana directorial will be a “grand family experience.”

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 23 this year.