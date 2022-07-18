Vijay Deverakonda shares Liger’s trailer release date: ‘In 3 days, havoc’

Dharma Productions on Monday announced the release date of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger‘s first trailer. The makers even shared a glimpse of a marketing meeting with Deverakonda and producer Karan Johar in attendance.

In the video, the two are seen discussing where all they will visit to promote the upcoming sports drama. As they zero in on the cities of Hyderabad and Mumbai, Deverakonda concludes the clip by saying the trailer will create ‘havoc’.

Vijay Deverakonda even shared a new poster along with a caption that read, “In 3 days, Havoc. Liger trailer.”

Dharma Productions had also tweeted the announcement with a caption that read, “IT’S GOING TO BE A KNOCKOUT OF A TRAILER LAUNCH!🤙🏻 2 City Trailer Launch! 📍HYDERABAD 📍MUMBAI. Just 3 days to go. #LigerTrailerOnJuly21. #Liger #LIGERTrailer.”

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger tells the tale of a MMA fighter, played by Vijay Deverakonda. The film, which has been simultaneously filmed in Hindi and Telugu, is Deverakonda’s first Bollywood movie. Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release on August 25 this year.