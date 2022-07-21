Vijay Deverakonda says the north, south film industry have always been working together: ‘It’s just loud now’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. At the trailer launch event of the massive film, Vijay spoke about the movie, calling it a dream come true.

When asked by a journalist if his entry in Hindi films is a boon for Bollywood or if his presence will work as a boon for the south industry, he said, “I see it as me getting to live a dream. A personal dream in my career.”

Vijay Deverakonda further said that he wouldn’t have gotten a bigger opportunity than the pan-India film Liger. “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

Check out some photos from Liger trailer launch:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at Liger trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at Liger trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar has co-produced Liger. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar has co-produced Liger. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh shook a leg with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at Liger trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor also discussed the north-south divide that has become a hot topic of conversation. “Actresses have worked in the south. Anil Kapoor sir debuted down south. Directors have been making films up north. Sridevi maam has been a south actor. Now it’s loud, but the industry has always been working with each other. It’s just that now we are doing cinema that the entire country watches and it’s about time that this happens,” he shared.

Deverakonda added, “I am looking forward to the day when it is no longer called north and south but Indian cinema and Indian actors. That is what we should look towards.”

Liger will hit theatres on August 25.